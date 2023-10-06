Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ottawa County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Ottawa County, Kansas this week, we've got you covered below.
Ottawa County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Nemaha Central High School at Minneapolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Minneapolis, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
