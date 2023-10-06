Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ness County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
We have 2023 high school football action in Ness County, Kansas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Ness County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Trego Community High School at Ness City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Ness City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
