    • McPherson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Solomon High School at Moundridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Moundridge, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wellington High School at McPherson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: McPherson, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

