Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McPherson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in McPherson County, Kansas this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
McPherson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Solomon High School at Moundridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Moundridge, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellington High School at McPherson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: McPherson, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.