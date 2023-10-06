If you reside in Marshall County, Kansas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Marshall County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Axtell High School at Hanover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Hanover, KS

Hanover, KS Conference: Twin Valley

Twin Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Marysville High School at Valley Heights High School