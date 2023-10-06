Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
If you reside in Marshall County, Kansas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Marshall County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Axtell High School at Hanover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hanover, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marysville High School at Valley Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Blue Rapids, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
