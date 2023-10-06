In Marion County, Kansas, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Marion County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Southeast of Saline Jr Sr High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Hillsboro, KS

Hillsboro, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion High School at Council Grove High School