Big 12 opponents square off when the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Kansas State is favored by 11.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 54.5.

Offensively, Kansas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best in the FBS by compiling 39.5 points per game. The Wildcats rank 30th on defense (18.5 points allowed per game). With 343.5 total yards per game on offense, Oklahoma State ranks 101st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 70th, allowing 371.3 total yards per game.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -11.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -450 +325

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

Kansas State games have gone over the point total on three of four occasions (75%).

Kansas State has been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

Kansas State has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has compiled 1,072 yards (268.0 ypg) on 91-of-139 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 123 rushing yards (30.8 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 66 times for 423 yards (105.8 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 12 passes for 107 yards.

This season, Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 37 times for 168 yards (42.0 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 72 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Ben Sinnott's team-leading 247 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 25 targets) with two touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has grabbed 24 passes while averaging 56.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jadon Jackson has been the target of 17 passes and racked up 13 grabs for 179 yards, an average of 44.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Khalid Duke paces the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and eight tackles.

Austin Moore is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 22 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and one sack.

Jacob Parrish has a team-high one interception to go along with 10 tackles and one pass defended.

