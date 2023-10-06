Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 6
The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) will square off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2) in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State matchup.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-10.5)
|54.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-11.5)
|54.5
|-465
|+350
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Kansas State is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.
- Oklahoma State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
