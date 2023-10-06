The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Kansas State sports the 32nd-ranked defense this season (18.5 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best with 39.5 points per game. With 343.5 total yards per game on offense, Oklahoma State ranks 102nd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 71st, giving up 371.3 total yards per contest.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Kansas State Oklahoma State 482.3 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (127th) 337.5 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.3 (22nd) 198.5 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.8 (107th) 283.8 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.8 (86th) 4 (18th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (28th) 4 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (125th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has compiled 1,072 yards (268 ypg) on 91-of-139 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 123 rushing yards (30.8 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

DJ Giddens has racked up 423 yards on 66 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught 12 passes for 107 yards (26.8 per game).

Treshaun Ward has collected 168 yards on 37 carries, scoring one time. He's grabbed seven passes for 72 yards (18 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Ben Sinnott's team-high 247 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 25 targets) with two touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 24 passes while averaging 56.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jadon Jackson has been the target of 17 passes and compiled 13 grabs for 179 yards, an average of 44.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 513 yards on 53% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has rushed for 230 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Elijah Collins has run for 102 yards across 25 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jaden Bray's 210 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 17 catches on 28 targets.

De'Zhaun Stribling has 15 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 201 yards (50.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaden Nixon's 12 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.

