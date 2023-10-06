Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Jefferson County, Kansas this week? We have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Jefferson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Oskaloosa High School at Mission Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Eskridge, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.