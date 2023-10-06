Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Jefferson County, Kansas this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Shawnee County
  • Atchison County
  • Wabaunsee County
  • Reno County
  • Sedgwick County
  • Sumner County
  • Wyandotte County
  • Ottawa County
  • Morris County
  • Stafford County

    • Jefferson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Oskaloosa High School at Mission Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Eskridge, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.