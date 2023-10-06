Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gray County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Gray County, Kansas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Gray County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Sublette High School at South Gray High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Montezuma, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rolla High School at Ingalls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Ingalls, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.