This week, there's high school football on the docket in Gray County, Kansas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Gray County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Sublette High School at South Gray High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Montezuma, KS

Montezuma, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Rolla High School at Ingalls High School