Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Grant County, Kansas this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Grant County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Garden City High School at Ulysses High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Ulysses, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.