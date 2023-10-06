Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ford County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
If you reside in Ford County, Kansas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Ford County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Dighton High School at Bucklin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Bucklin, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.