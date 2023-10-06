Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Douglas County, Kansas this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Douglas County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Eudora High School at F.L.Schlagle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Free State High School at Shawnee Mission North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
