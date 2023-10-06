Is there high school football on the docket this week in Comanche County, Kansas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Comanche County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at South Central High School