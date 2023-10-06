Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Clay County, Kansas this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Clay County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Osborne High School at Wakefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Wakefield, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.