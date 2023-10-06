Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Barber County, Kansas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Sheridan County
  • Morris County
  • Marion County
  • Republic County
  • Barton County
  • Comanche County
  • Ottawa County
  • Douglas County
  • Marshall County
  • Rice County

    • Barber County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    South Barber High School at St. John High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: St. John, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.