Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Shawnee County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Atchison High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Leavenworth High School at Seaman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turner High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wamego High School at Shawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Tecumseh, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Ridge High School at Silver Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Silver Lake, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cair Paravel Latin School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Madison, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Lake High School at Rock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: St George, KS
- Conference: Mid-East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
