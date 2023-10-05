Lyon County, Kansas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

    • Lyon County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lebo High School at Hartford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Hartford, KS
    • Conference: Lyon County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Caney Valley High School at Olpe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Olpe, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

