Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
Lyon County, Kansas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Lyon County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lebo High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Hartford, KS
- Conference: Lyon County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Caney Valley High School at Olpe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Olpe, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
