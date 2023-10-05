Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Atchison County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Atchison County, Kansas, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Atchison County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Atchison High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Maur Hill-Mount Academy at Atchison County Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Effingham, KS
- Conference: Northeast Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
