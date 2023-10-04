Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Have the urge to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games to Bet on Today

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-150)

Phillies (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Marlins (+125)

Marlins (+125) Total: 8

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-130)

Brewers (-130) Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+110)

Diamondbacks (+110) Total: 7.5

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rays (-160)

Rays (-160) Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (+135)

Rangers (+135) Total: 8

Florida International Panthers vs. New Mexico State Aggies

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: New Mexico State (-6.5)

New Mexico State (-6.5) New Mexico State Moneyline: -250

-250 Florida International Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 48.5

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-135)

Twins (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays (+110)

Blue Jays (+110) Total: 7.5

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3.5)

Middle Tennessee (-3.5) Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -165

-165 Jacksonville State Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 52

