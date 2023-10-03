The AL Wild Card Series opens with a clash between the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (10-7) for the Rays and Jordan Montgomery (10-11) for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (10-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will send Glasnow (10-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, a 4.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.083 in 21 games this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Rangers

The Rangers are batting .263 this season, second in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .452 (third in the league) with 233 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 1-for-19 with a home run and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 30-year-old has put up a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 32 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.

Montgomery is looking to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Montgomery will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In seven of his 32 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

This season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.

