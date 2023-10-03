Kansas BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the registration process.
Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games to Bet on Today
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-110)
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays (-110)
- Total: 7.5
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rays (-150)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (+125)
- Total: 7.5
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-185)
- Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+150)
- Total: 8
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-165)
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins (+140)
- Total: 7.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.