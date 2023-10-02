At +550, the Kansas City Chiefs sport the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 2.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -400

-400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Chiefs higher (second-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).

The Chiefs have slightly better odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +600 at the start of the season to +550.

With odds of +550, the Chiefs have been given a 15.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Two of the Chiefs' four games have hit the over.

The Chiefs have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.

Kansas City has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Chiefs own the eighth-ranked defense this season (294.5 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking third-best with 393 yards per game.

On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by allowing just 15 points per game. They rank ninth on offense (25.3 points per game).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has eight TD passes and four picks in four games, completing 64.3% for 1,006 yards (251.5 per game).

Also, Mahomes has rushed for 154 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Isiah Pacheco has run for 270 yards (67.5 per game) and two scores.

Pacheco also has 10 catches for 90 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Travis Kelce has scored two times, catching 17 balls for 155 yards (51.7 per game).

In the passing game, Rashee Rice has scored one time, hauling in 13 balls for 140 yards (35.0 per game).

Trent McDuffie has been doing his part on defense, compiling 22 tackles and one pass defended for the Chiefs.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +50000 4 October 1 @ Jets W 23-20 +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +15000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2200 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +15000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +25000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +5000 14 December 10 Bills - +700 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +10000 16 December 25 Raiders - +25000 17 December 31 Bengals - +3500 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2200

