Michael Massey -- hitting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .233 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks.

Massey has gotten a hit in 69 of 127 games this year (54.3%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.5%).

In 14 games this year, he has homered (11.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Massey has had an RBI in 36 games this year (28.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.9%.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 65 .251 AVG .217 .312 OBP .243 .387 SLG .389 17 XBH 18 5 HR 10 25 RBI 30 39/17 K/BB 59/6 3 SB 3

