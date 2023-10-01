Michael Massey vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Michael Massey -- hitting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .233 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks.
- Massey has gotten a hit in 69 of 127 games this year (54.3%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.5%).
- In 14 games this year, he has homered (11.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Massey has had an RBI in 36 games this year (28.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|65
|.251
|AVG
|.217
|.312
|OBP
|.243
|.387
|SLG
|.389
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|25
|RBI
|30
|39/17
|K/BB
|59/6
|3
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 192 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- King makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 4-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 48 games this season. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.