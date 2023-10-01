Matt Duffy vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Yankees.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .250.
- In 52.6% of his 76 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 76 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 13 games this season (17.1%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.9%) he had two or more.
- In 15 of 76 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.306
|AVG
|.189
|.378
|OBP
|.221
|.378
|SLG
|.267
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|6
|15/8
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- King makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 4-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- In 48 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
