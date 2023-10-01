Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .250.

In 52.6% of his 76 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 76 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 13 games this season (17.1%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.9%) he had two or more.

In 15 of 76 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .306 AVG .189 .378 OBP .221 .378 SLG .267 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 10 RBI 6 15/8 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 1

