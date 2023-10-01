The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Michael King and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Yankees.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .325 this season while batting .274 with 38 walks and 59 runs scored.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 127th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 83 of 122 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (3.3%, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish).

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 33.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 48 of 122 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .318 AVG .228 .356 OBP .293 .424 SLG .295 19 XBH 9 1 HR 3 32 RBI 18 51/17 K/BB 63/21 11 SB 12

Yankees Pitching Rankings