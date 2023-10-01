Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple.

Games to Bet on Today

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Vikings (-4.5)

Vikings (-4.5) Vikings Moneyline: -225

-225 Panthers Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 46.5

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bills (-2.5)

Bills (-2.5) Bills Moneyline: -145

-145 Dolphins Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 53.5

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-6.5)

Cowboys (-6.5) Cowboys Moneyline: -275

-275 Patriots Moneyline: +225

+225 Total: 43.5

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: BSKC (Watch on Fubo)

BSKC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Yankees (-160)

Yankees (-160) Moneyline Underdog: Royals (+135)

Royals (+135) Total: 9

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Steelers (-3)

Steelers (-3) Steelers Moneyline: -150

-150 Texans Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 42

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Saints (-3.5)

Saints (-3.5) Saints Moneyline: -185

-185 Buccaneers Moneyline: +150

+150 Total: 40

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Chargers (-6.5)

Chargers (-6.5) Chargers Moneyline: -275

-275 Raiders Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 48

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Colts (-1)

Colts (-1) Colts Moneyline: -110

-110 Rams Moneyline: -110

-110 Total: 45

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun

League: WNBA

WNBA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Liberty (-5.5)

Liberty (-5.5) Liberty Moneyline: -225

-225 Sun Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 160.5

Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-165)

Twins (-165) Moneyline Underdog: Rockies (+135)

Rockies (+135) Total: 12

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.