Edward Olivares vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Michael King and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .263 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 65 of 104 games this season (62.5%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (20.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 27 games this season (26%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.266
|AVG
|.260
|.311
|OBP
|.323
|.467
|SLG
|.425
|17
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|15
|34/8
|K/BB
|30/14
|3
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- King (4-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 48 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
