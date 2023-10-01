On Sunday, Drew Waters (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .228 with 11 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Waters has had a hit in 51 of 91 games this year (56.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (18.7%).

He has homered in 8.8% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Waters has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (25.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (7.7%).

In 34.1% of his games this season (31 of 91), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .290 AVG .172 .370 OBP .233 .483 SLG .280 16 XBH 8 4 HR 4 20 RBI 12 39/15 K/BB 68/12 7 SB 9

Yankees Pitching Rankings