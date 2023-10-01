The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) visit the New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs score 5.7 more points per game (26) than the Jets allow (20.3).

The Chiefs collect 39 more yards per game (390.3) than the Jets give up per contest (351.3).

Kansas City rushes for 114.7 yards per game, 14.6 fewer than the 129.3 New York allows per contest.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over six times this season, two more turnovers than the Jets have forced (4).

Chiefs Away Performance

Kansas City accumulated 292.3 passing yards per game away from home last season (5.5 fewer than overall) and gave up 235.6 on the road (14.7 more than overall).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 Detroit L 21-20 NBC 9/17/2023 at Jacksonville W 17-9 CBS 9/24/2023 Chicago W 41-10 FOX 10/1/2023 at New York - NBC 10/8/2023 at Minnesota - CBS 10/12/2023 Denver - Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Los Angeles - CBS

