The New York Jets (1-2) play the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023, and here are our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chiefs vs. Jets? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Chiefs vs. Jets?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The model favors the Chiefs by 0.2 points, a much smaller margin than the 8.5-point spread set by BetMGM. Take the Jets to cover.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 80.4%.

The Chiefs have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -410 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Jets have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +320 odds on them winning this game.

Who will win? The Chiefs or Jets? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (+8.5)



New York (+8.5) The Chiefs have put together a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Kansas City has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Jets have covered the spread once in three games with a set spread.

New York has not covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs (0-1).

Parlay your bets together on the Chiefs vs. Jets matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (41.5)



Under (41.5) The two teams average a combined 1.5 less points per game (40) than this game's over/under of 41.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.9 less points per game (33.6) than this matchup's total of 41.5 points.

One of the Chiefs' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Out of Jets three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.