Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (81-79) and the Kansas City Royals (55-105) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (9-9, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Steven Cruz.

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 136 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (34.6%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 42 times in 120 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (669 total, 4.2 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule