Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will try to get to Steven Cruz when he starts for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +120 moneyline odds. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Royals vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 7-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those games had runlines set by bookmakers). The average over/under established by bookmakers in Kansas City's past four contests has been 8.5, a stretch during which the Royals and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 47, or 34.6%, of the 136 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has entered 110 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 40-70 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 78 of its 158 games with a total this season.

The Royals are 11-10-0 against the spread in their 21 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-47 23-58 23-40 32-64 41-77 14-27

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.