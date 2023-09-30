Nick Pratto vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, 135 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .228 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 51 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 87), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has an RBI in 25 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.2% of his games this season (28 of 87), with two or more runs four times (4.6%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.223
|AVG
|.233
|.329
|OBP
|.283
|.345
|SLG
|.358
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|50/18
|K/BB
|84/11
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Schmidt tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 32nd of the season. He is 9-9 with a 4.65 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 32 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.65 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
