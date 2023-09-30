Nelson Velazquez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nelson Velazquez (.513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including four homers), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is hitting .226 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 57.4% of his 47 games this season, Velazquez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 34.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 47), and 9.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Velazquez has an RBI in 20 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 57.4% of his games this year (27 of 47), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|15
|.353
|AVG
|.143
|.450
|OBP
|.208
|.824
|SLG
|.327
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|5
|4/3
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (9-9) to the mound for his 32nd start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 4.65 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 32 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.65 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.