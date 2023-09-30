The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 125 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .327.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 82 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.

He has homered in 3.3% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.9% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (5.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47 of 121 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .320 AVG .228 .359 OBP .293 .429 SLG .295 19 XBH 9 1 HR 3 32 RBI 18 47/17 K/BB 63/21 11 SB 12

Yankees Pitching Rankings