Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Kansas Today

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Longhorns

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Texas (-16.5)

Texas (-16.5) Texas Moneyline: -800

-800 Kansas Moneyline: +550

+550 Total: 61.5

