Drew Waters -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .226 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Waters has had a hit in 50 of 90 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (18.9%).

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 90), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.6% of his games this year, Waters has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (34.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .285 AVG .172 .366 OBP .233 .472 SLG .280 15 XBH 8 4 HR 4 20 RBI 12 39/15 K/BB 68/12 7 SB 9

Yankees Pitching Rankings