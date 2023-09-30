Alabama vs. Mississippi State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
The Alabama Crimson Tide are expected to come out on top in their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 9:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Alabama vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Alabama (-14.5)
|Over (46.5)
|Alabama 44, Mississippi State 7
Alabama Betting Info (2023)
- The Crimson Tide have an 86.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Crimson Tide have won twice against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Alabama has an ATS record of 1-1.
- Two Crimson Tide games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.
- The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 9.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Alabama contests.
Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulldogs have a 18.2% chance to win.
- The Bulldogs is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Two of the Bulldogs' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- The average point total for Mississippi State this year is 8.9 points higher than this game's over/under.
Crimson Tide vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama
|30.3
|13.5
|34.7
|17.0
|17.0
|3.0
|Mississippi State
|30.8
|27.3
|31.0
|24.0
|30.0
|37.0
