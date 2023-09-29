We have 2023 high school football competition in Wilson County, Kansas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Shawnee County
  • Johnson County
  • Wyandotte County
  • Leavenworth County

    • Wilson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Altoona Midway High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Buffalo, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.