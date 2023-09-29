Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Scott County, Kansas this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Scott County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Scott Community High School at Hugoton High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Hugoton, KS
    • Conference: Great Western
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

