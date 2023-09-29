Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saline County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Saline County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Saline County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Salina South High School at Hutchinson High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Hutchinson, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Center High School at Salina Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Salina, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sacred Heart High School at Valley Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Blue Rapids, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
