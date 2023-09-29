Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Reno County, Kansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Salina South High School at Hutchinson High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 29

6:50 PM CT on September 29 Location: Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Haven High School at Garden Plain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Garden Plain, KS

Garden Plain, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Canton-Galva High School at Fairfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Langdon, KS

Langdon, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Herington High School at Pretty Prairie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Pretty Prairie, KS

Pretty Prairie, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Mulvane High School at Buhler High School