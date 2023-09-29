Nelson Velazquez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Read More About This Game
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is hitting .227 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.
- Velazquez has had a hit in 26 of 46 games this season (56.5%), including multiple hits eight times (17.4%).
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (34.8%), and in 9.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Velazquez has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this season (20 of 46), with more than one RBI 10 times (21.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 56.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.353
|AVG
|.083
|.450
|OBP
|.083
|.824
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 189 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Rodon (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.74 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
