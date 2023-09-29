Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Morris County, Kansas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Morris County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Herington High School at Pretty Prairie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Pretty Prairie, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Franklin High School at Council Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Council Grove, KS
    • Conference: Flint Hills
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

