Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McPherson County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in McPherson County, Kansas this week, we've got the information here.
McPherson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Moundridge High School at Little River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Little River, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smoky Valley High School at Cheney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Cheney, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton-Galva High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Langdon, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winfield High School at McPherson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: McPherson, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
