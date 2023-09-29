Matt Duffy is back in action for the Kansas City Royals versus Carlos Rodon and the New York YankeesSeptember 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 24 against the Astros) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .249 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 52.0% of his 75 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 75 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven home a run in 12 games this season (16.0%), including more than one RBI in 4.0% of his games.

In 14 of 75 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Yankees

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .305 AVG .189 .368 OBP .221 .379 SLG .267 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 6 14/7 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings