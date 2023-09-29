Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Marshall County, Kansas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Marshall County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Sacred Heart High School at Valley Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Blue Rapids, KS

Blue Rapids, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Axtell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Axtell, KS

Axtell, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Creek High School DUP at Marysville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Marysville, KS

Marysville, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Linn High School at Frankfort High School