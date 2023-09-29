Maikel Garcia vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 123 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .324.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 127th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 81 of 120 games this year (67.5%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (25.8%).
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (3.3%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (5.8%).
- He has scored in 46 games this season (38.3%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.317
|AVG
|.228
|.355
|OBP
|.293
|.427
|SLG
|.295
|19
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|18
|46/16
|K/BB
|63/21
|11
|SB
|12
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 189 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Rodon (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.74 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 5.74 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
