Kyle Isbel and his .351 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .233.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 49 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.6% of his games this season, Isbel has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35 games this year (40.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 47 .230 AVG .235 .255 OBP .293 .341 SLG .399 11 XBH 17 2 HR 3 16 RBI 16 22/4 K/BB 37/13 4 SB 3

